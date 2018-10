WACO, Texas — Waco fire asked drivers to avoid the 1600 block of N. 10th St. after a "large" natural gas line break was reported in the area. The call came in around 4:15 Wednesday afternoon.

It was later determined a service meter had snapped off and ruptured a supply line.

Residents were evacuated and Hazmat responded as a precaution.

Atmos Energy later arrived on scene and fixed the supply line.

Residents were allowed to return to their homes after the repairs.

