Central Texas firefighters were not only battling wildfires around the area but also the scorching heat with new high temperatures breaking records throughout the week.

In response, Bubba's 33 in Waco announced Thursday it would collect bottled water for local fire departments throughout the weekend. The restaurant offered a free 12 inch pizza for every case of bottled water donated.

Bubba's 33 is located at 2601 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco.

One of the biggest fires was in Coryell County where as of Friday morning 600 acres had burned near Harmon Road.

Local fire departments were also collecting water for their crews.

