Downtown Waco street closures to continue as I-35 project roles on

Closures on 4th and 5th Streets in Waco will begin on Nov. 1.

WACO, Texas — Road closures begin in Waco Nov. 1 to realign 4th and 5th St. as traditional T-intersections at the I-35 northbound frontage road, according to a release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said construction crews planned to close Dutton Avenue from 4th St. to ML Cooper St. at 10 a.m.

Access to Baylor University’s parking garage will be maintained from the entrances on ML Cooper St. and University Parks Dr.

Dutton Ave. is also expected to remain closed through early 2022, TxDOT said.

Fourth St., where it crosses under I-35, will also close until early 2022 to continue realignment work.

Prior to 4th St. closing, the north to south U-turn at 5th St. will open to help with traffic flow in the area, TxDOT said.

During this time drivers will be directed to use the northbound frontage road and University Parks Dr. to travel westbound under I-35.