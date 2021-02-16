Waco senior care facilities trying to keep warm, in need of heating items

Several senior care facilities in the Waco area have no electricity and their elderly residents need warmth

WACO, Texas — Several senior care facilities in the Waco area have no electricity and their elderly residents need warmth.

“If anyone has extra blankets, hand warmers, portable space heaters, flashlights, or batteries and are able to safely deliver them to us, it would be greatly appreciated,” said Kristi Burger, head nurse at the Arbor House & Senior Care Facility located at 2418 Marketplace Drive.

A release said that although multiple neighborhoods are without power, residents of senior citizen facilities in particular are in dire need of warmth.

Any assistance will be greatly appreciated.