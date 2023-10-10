Waco ISD superintendent testifies at TEA Accountability Ratings hearing

Waco ISD is one of the many school districts suing the Texas Education Agency.

AUSTIN, Texas — Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon testified in the Accountability Ratings Hearing in Austin on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Currently, there are more than 100 Texas school districts suing the Texas Education Agency (TEA) over what they believe to be an inadequate and inconsistent new rating system.

Superintendents testified today saying Commissioner Mike Morath has broken trust by not giving them adequate notice. Now, districts are trying to figure out what exactly the change means.

According to some superintendents, scores may improve, but the grades will still drop. Districts have been projecting their scores and some could drop a letter grade or even two, despite improved grades from previous years.

Kincannon says this will overall have a negative impact on students as she stated, "We've worked really hard since 2019, to put systems and structures in place to support our students and many of our students were experiencing growth and feeling successful for the first time with school testing and accountability. And this, this causes students who are pretty vulnerable to lose hope and their ability to achieve the goals that we have for them. "

"Waco ISD increased 16 out of 20 areas overall in our students are improving our schools are seen and they're seeing growth, and yet we are projecting low ratings. And so it's very confusing to students confusing to our teachers, and definitely confusing to the public," Kincannon added.

There will be an amended plea by Friday, Oct. 13 and a plaintiff response by Oct. 20.