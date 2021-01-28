Waco teen saves her family from house fire they couldn't smell due to loss of taste, smell from COVID-19

Bianca Rivera was awarded a Medal of Merit from the Waco FD after she jumped into action when she noticed her home was on fire with her family inside.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department honored a local woman who saved her family from a fire. She received the Medal of Merit Wednesday for her heroic actions.

On the morning of January 15, 19-year-old Bianca Rivera was just getting off work when she quickly jumped into action to save her family.

"Our whole hallway was filled with smoke, you couldn’t even walk through it without coughing,” Rivera said.

Rivera's home on the 200 block of Joey Drive was fully engulfed. Eight of her relatives were inside.

"I got the kids out first, and then I started getting everyone else out,” Rivera said.

As the flames quickly spread she remembered that her family was suffering from COVID-19 and couldn’t smell smoke because they lost their sense of taste and smell due to the virus.

"I ran to the front where the fire was and jumped over the fence just to open our back gate, I opened it and got everyone away from the property," Rivera said.

The Waco Fire Department honored Rivera for her heroic actions by giving her a Medal of Merit award on Wednesday.

"So if it hadn’t been for her actions of smelling smoke because she was not affected with the virus, then we could have possibly been talking about the loss of life," Waco Fire Chief Greg Summers said.

Rivera said she was just doing what anyone would have done for their family. She said getting the award was one of the best things to happen to her.

"It feels great because I never thought that I would get something like this,” Rivera said. “This is something that will always make me remember that day, and that I got to see my family come out safe and sound and live their lives."