Ex-wife of Amazon's founder gives $1 million to Waco Habitat for Humanity

“This gift is an incredible blessing for Waco Habitat for Humanity. It seemed almost too good to be true when Ms. Scott’s team contacted me about the donation,” said John Alexander, Executive Director of Waco Habitat for Humanity. “Our goal is to leverage the funds with local donations so that we can make affordable housing available for more families in our community. Our biggest challenge right now is finding affordable lots where we can build homes. This gift will help us to meet that challenge.”