Waco Tours nominated again for best boat tour by USA Today 10Best

Waco Tours was voted best boat tour in 2020 and is looking to win again.

WACO, Texas — Waco Tours is in USA Today's Top 20 Tour Companies for Boat Tours around the U.S., the local tour company announced.

Selected by a panel of travel experts, the selection is now open for the public's vote to determine the best boat tour out of the 20 nominees.

“We are beyond grateful to be nominated again for this title. Last year we were voted the #1 Best Boat Tour and would be honored to receive this title for 2021. Our staff is what puts us in the cream of the crop - they are hospitality experts, value every guest, and provide inspirational fun," Waco Tours Vice President Melinda Seibert said.

Among the nominees are tour companies from Hawaii, Florida, Alaska, North Carolina and other states, but Waco Tours is the only tour company from Texas that was nominated for the 2021 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice.

Waco Tours offers a daytime and sunset river cruise on the Brazos and Bosque Rivers. On the cruise, guests hear stories of the river, featuring Waco's history and its people.

“We are so proud to be in the Top 20 once again. We considered every detail to bring about a most memorable experience for our guests. Our desire was to go above and beyond, and it has paid off– but, our true reward is the thousands of guests who say our tours are the highlight of their trip to Waco,” Waco Tours' Tour Manager Heather Venable said.