WACO, Texas —

Over the next two months, Texas Department of Transportation crews plan to set beams for overpasses at 11th/12th Streets, 4th/5th Streets, University Parks Drive, MLK Boulevard, Brazos River, US 84/Waco Drive, and Behrens Circle, beginning at 11th/12th Streets in Waco.

All lanes of the southbound frontage road from 9th to 17th/18th Streets will be closed Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Through travelers will be directed to enter the southbound main lanes near 6th Street and will be able to exit at 17th/18th Streets (Exit 334).

These improvements to I-35 through Waco are part of the state-wide effort to improve I-35 from Laredo to Fort Worth/Dallas.

Construction crews for the "My35 Waco" project have worked to reconstruct the southbound main lanes from 12th Street to N Loop 340 and have focused on sections that cross over existing roadways, according to the I-35 Waco Communications Team.

The next step is to place beams to prepare to construct the deck, a structural component of the overpass that will carry the main lanes.

To learn more about this project, visit the My35 Waco website.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Temple Police looking for forgery suspect

'He is going to change the world': Funeral held for George Floyd

Bell County sees largest two day increase of COVID-19 cases, reports sixth death