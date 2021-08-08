96 grams of illegal drugs found during Waco traffic stop

Waco police arrested a man after a traffic stop that led to the discovery of more than 96 grams of meth and marijuana.

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above was published August 8.

A traffic stop in Waco Saturday led to an arrest after the officer discovered more than 62 grams of meth and more than 34 grams of marijuana, Waco police said Monday.

Police said the officer was on patrol around midnight at a convenience store in the 300 Block of La Salle Avenue, when the officer noticed a man acting suspiciously near several cars.

The officer made the traffic stop after the suspect left the store in his vehicle.