Waco, Tx — a train derailed Sunday in Waco.

Investigators said several train cars went off the tracks around 10:00 p.m. near the intersection of Mars Drive and Texas Central Parkway.

Waco police said a crane helped get the cars back on the tracks around 9 a.m.

Traffic was blocked from Mars Drive, to Panther Run, to Central Parkway.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear why the cars went off the track or what they were carrying.

