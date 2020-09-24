Waco Tribune-Herald reporter dies of complications from diabetes

Waco Tribune-Herald Public Safety Reporter Kristin Hoppa, 34, died unexpectedly Thursday.

WACO, Texas — Waco Tribune-Herald Public Safety Reporter Kristin Hoppa, 34, died unexpectedly Thursday of complications from diabetes, the paper reported.

Hoppa was in Kokomo, Indiana to visit her husband's family at the time of her death, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Hoppa started at the Tribune-Herald in January 2015. She was known for her work showing up at shootings, fires and standoffs in the middle of the night. She was known as being very hardworking, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Hoppa wrote stories about crime trends, the execution of murderer Billie Wayne Coble, the death of toddler Frankie Gonzales and a car wreck that killed a Falls County deputy and badly wounded Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow. She also won third place in 2020 in the star breaking news report of the year from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors for a story about a bank robber who shot a Hewitt police officer, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Funeral arrangements are pending.