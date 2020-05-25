WACO, Texas — A Waco-area restaurant just announced it would start adding surcharges to purchases as a result of meat shortages caused by the coronavirus panemic.

Uncle Dan's BBQ said it would add a $1 surcharge on all individual beef items and a $4 surcharge to beef purchased by the pound and family packs. These charges will be added to purchases starting May 25 and will apply to the restaurant's locations in Waco and Hewitt.

"These surcharges are due to spikes in the beef market and temporary beef shortages as meat packing plants try to reopen," the restaurant posted on Twitter. "Thank you for your business, and your understanding."