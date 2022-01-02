Waco warming station will open Wednesday

Waco's Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N 9th St. will open at 6 p.m., face coverings are highly recommended.

WACO, Texas — Warming centers will be opening all across Central Texas as many cities prepare for the return of winter.

The City of Waco will be opening its warming center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N 9th St.

Cots, food and blankets will also be available at the center, according to the City of Waco Facebook. Since supplies is very limited, families are also able to bring their own food and water.

WARMING CENTERS --- If you or someone you know is need of a place to stay warm tonight (2/2), the Dewey Recreation... Posted by City of Waco - Public Information on Wednesday, February 2, 2022