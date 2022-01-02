Waco warming station will open Wednesday

WACO, Texas — Warming centers will be opening all across Central Texas as many cities prepare for the return of winter.
The City of Waco will be opening its warming center at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dewey Recreation Center, 925 N 9th St.
Cots, food and blankets will also be available at the center, according to the City of Waco Facebook. Since supplies is very limited, families are also able to bring their own food and water.
Face coverings will also be highly recommended while inside the warming center. For more information on winter preparations in Waco, visit here or their Facebook.
