City of Waco warns of bulky item collection scam

The city said trash collection is always made in a City of Waco vehicle and that it does not collect payments in cash, but charges extra services to utility bills.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is warning residents about people impersonating city employees in a scam regarding bulky item collection.

The city said it has received reports of people pretending to be city employees in an attempt to get paid cash to pick up bulky items from residents' curbsides. The city said it does not collect bulky items that way.

Trash collection is always made by a city vehicle with a City of Waco logo on it, the city said. Waco residents also get on free bulky collection day a month and any additional services are billed to utility bills, not collected in cash, the city added.

Residents who have concerns can contact the city by calling 254-299-2612 or visiting the solid waste services website.