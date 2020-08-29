Waco woman arrested after shooting arrow at police officer

The officer responded to the shot by firing a round at the woman, and missed. The suspect is charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

WACO, Texas — A Waco police officer discharged his weapon at a woman after she shot an arrow at the officer, according to Waco police.

The officer and the woman did not injure each other, Waco police say. However, the 39-year-old Waco woman, Cheri Ann Mai, was taken to the hospital "out of precaution for medical clearance."

Mai is now in the McLennan County Jail and is being charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, which is a first degree felony.

The officer is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the incident.

Placing an officer on administrative leave is standard procedure during these investigations, Waco police report. The investigation will look into the officer's use of force, a criminal investigation into Mai's actions and an internal investigation, a release from the department said.

Waco officers were dispatched to the intersection of Booker Street and Lincoln Boulevard in Waco in regards to a "civil disturbance involving a bow and arrow" on Aug. 29 around 9:40 a.m., according to police.

The original call indicated that there were people fighting in the street and that one person had a bow and arrow and was shooting it. Police say there were four people involved and that the person with the bow and arrow was a woman in black pants and an unknown colored shirt.

Upon their arrival, officers found the woman alone in a nearby field. Police say she still had the bow and arrow and was sitting in the field.

When the first officer showed up to the scene, he got out of his vehicle and took cover to protect himself, the release reports. He then shouted commands at the woman, but she didn't comply.

That's when police say she pointed the bow and arrow at the officer and shot an arrow in his direction. In response, the officer shot a round at the woman, but it didn't hit her.

At that point, Mai surrendered and complied to officer commands. Police took her into custody without further incident.