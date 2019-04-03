WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department said on Facebook it is looking for a missing 56-year-old black woman.

Tonya Lynn Campbell left for Chicago on Jan. 28 to visit a friend, her family told police.

Campbell's family also said they contacted the friend and family in Chicago and no one has seen her, police said.

Campbell is 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 178 pounds, according to police.

Her family told police that Campbell occasionally goes off on her own, but typically would let someone know where she is going and when she would be back.

This time, she didn't tell anyone those details, according to the post.

Anyone with information about where Campbell may be can contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.