WACO, Texas — Waco residents attended a meeting Monday explaining updates to public spaces within the riverfront project.

"These spaces belong to the public. It matters what people think, and the city of Waco really does change how projects get designed if people come out and give those projects big support or have big concerns," Executive Director of City Center Waco Megan Henderson said.

A look at the Brazos Promenade

This was the second meeting for public input for the project. The session focused on two different public spaces: One for the farmers market and the other for an area of sidewalks near the space.

"That space is being re-invented to welcome the farmers market back and it's also being designed to accommodate a number of other public uses," Henderson said.

In January, the Waco City Council approved $5 million for the project. It will completely change the area between the Brazos River and University Parks Drive.

Construction is set to begin in the fall.