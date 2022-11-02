Waco's Balcones Distilling acquired by UK-based company

Balcones was founded in the Central Texas city in 2008. It is known as being one of the leading distilleries producing American Single Malt Whisky.

U.K.-based company Diageo, which coins itself as a global leader in beverage alcohol, announced Wednesday that it has acquired Waco's Balcones Distilling.

Balcones was founded in the Central Texas city in 2008. It is known as being one of the leading distilleries producing American Single Malt Whisky.

The distillery also earned awards for its premium whiskies -- created with locally-sourced ingredients in Texas -- including Texas "1" American Single Malt, Lineage American Single Malt and Baby Blue Corn Whisky.

According to Diageo, Balcones' whiskies are seeing consistent growth in the U.S. From 2016 to 2021 alone, it saw a compound annual growth rate of 13.3%.

"Within that, American Single Malt Whisky has been a driver of momentum with 18.2% compound annual growth over the same period," Diageo said in a news release.

"The Balcones team are true innovators and pioneers in the emerging American Single Malt and Texas whisk(e)y movements, and their super premium plus whiskies are highly complementary to our whisk(e)y portfolio," said Claudia Schubert, President, Diageo North America. "This acquisition is in line with our strategy to acquire high growth brands in fast growing segments, such as super premium whisk(e)y, and we look forward to working with the Balcones team to support further growth for these world-class whiskies.”

“We are thrilled that Diageo shares our belief in its potential and we look forward to seeing Diageo bring Balcones’ incredible whiskies to more consumers," said Greg Allen, the chairman of Balcones.

Diageo's leading alcohol brands include Guiness, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Baileys and Tanqueray.