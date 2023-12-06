Waco's popular Cafe Homestead reopens after tragic December fire

After being destroyed on Dec. 23, 2022, the popular restaurant has made its way back.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Popular Waco restaurant Cafe Homestead held a grand opening to welcome the community back after a tragic fire destroyed the place back in December.

On Monday, June 12, many gathered to celebrate the reopening which featured free appetizers and tea.

The rebuilding took just 18 weeks to get done thanks to the support from the community and contractors who made it their priority to get the restaurant back up and running.

General Manager Andrew Taylor stated, "There's only one way we were able to pull this off in 18 weeks and that is just the network of support that we have in the community, and we had so many contractors in our church and in the community at large just worked their job during the day and they come here at night and work extra and make this project happen."

Back in January, Cafe Homestead also hosted two dinners that saw around 350 guests, with all proceeds going towards this new building.

Now, the restaurant is fully open for business thanks to the loving Waco community.