WACO — Hundreds of people drive by it, and even more drive over it every Sunday. Waco's Church Under the Bridge has been going strong for 26 years as of last Sunday. Pastor Jimmy Dorrell said it all started when he asked to buy breakfast for a few people who lived under the bridge. Soon afterward, those people asked Dorrell to do a Bible study with them.

"When we were invited by five homeless guys to lead a bible study under this bridge where they slept, we though it would be a one time deal," Dorrell said. "Those guys kept coming back every week and said 'lets keep doing this.'"

It turned out to be a 26 year, and counting, deal.

Dorrell and his wife had already started Mission Waco to help the poor in the area. That organization now provides a helping hand for the many people that come out every Sunday. But the thing that keeps people coming out, Dorrell said, is their consistent message of encouragement.

"Most folks who struggle in life don't like themselves," Dorrell said. "The thing we do is bring encouragement, is bring hope. God never gives up on us. For us, it's just bringing them that encouraging word."

Church Under the Bridge now sees several hundred people come out every Sunday. Leaders were concerned about the church's next steps after TxDOT scheduled a I-35 improvement project in 2019 that would turn the church's "bridge area" into a construction zone. But then, Dorrell got a call from Magnolia Market at the Silos.

"To us, it was a surprise by God," Dorrell said. "They invited us to move our church in March over to the silos so we could be there for the next year."

Dorrell said they will be at the Silos until the construction is finished.

