Waco's Church Under the Bridge returns home

The church returned to the I-35 bridge after hosting sermons at the Magnolia Market since 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — Waco's Church Under the Bridge returned to its traditional meeting location after nearly three years Sunday, according to the church's Facebook.

The church returned to bridge I-35 and South 4th Street after hosting sermons at the Magnolia Market at the Silos since 2019. Chip and Joanna Gaines invited the congregation to have a place to worship.

A small group of Midway Middle School's eighth-grade band members met up with the church back in 2019 under the bridge to march to the Silos.

On Sunday, the same students, now seniors, lead the "parade" of Church Under the Bridge members from the Magnolia Silos to the bridge after 44 months of renovation.

The church has worshipped with the poor and homeless of Waco for 28 years bringing as they describe, a place to provide acceptance and access for those who often are excluded from mainstream churches.

For updates on Sunday service times, click here.

Below is a photo gallery of the march:

Church Under the Bridge returns home 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4