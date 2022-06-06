Waco's Educator Job Fair is right around the corner

Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12 will hold their annual Educator Job Fair on Wednesday, April 6

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The segment above and below is from March 8, 2022. Governor Greg Abbott is taking steps to address staffing shortages in school districts across the state.

Wednesday, April 6 Waco's Education Service Center Region 12 will host their annual Education Job Fair.

The job fair is free from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.and will be held at ESC Region 12, West Loop 340, in Waco. The event is open to anyone seeking a job, according to the city. Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes.

Those interested will have the opportunity to meet and discuss with representatives from more than 30 schools throughout the Central Texas area, according to ESC Region 12.

School districts including Corsicana ISD, Copperas Cove ISD and China Spring ISD will be in attendance., according to the city.

Area schools are looking to fill openings in teaching, transportation, technology, child nutrition, office support and more, according to ESC Region 12.

Registration is not required however needed to get updates with details of the event. To register or view current job openings across the region, please visit www.esc12.net/jobs .

There will also be more job fair events available if you aren't able to attend this one. Here is a list of more job fair events:

Temple ISD Job Fair

Saturday, March 26

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Temple High School

415 N. 31st Street

Temple, Texas

Register here.

_______________________________

Copperas Cove ISD Job Fair

April 7

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Elementary and secondary campus administrators and department leadership will be available to meet with teachers, paraprofessionals, diagnosticians, and counselors.

______________________________



CTASPA Job Fair

June 6, 2022

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.