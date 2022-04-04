Applications now open for Waco's Junior Police Academy

Deadline to turn in the application and parent consent forms is April 18 at 5 p.m.

WACO, Texas — The Junior Police Academy in Waco will begin May 31 through June 9, according to the Waco Police Department.

In order to be eligible for the course, students must be attending high school grades ninth thru twelfth. Students that are accepted into the academy must attend an orientation meeting on May 23rd at 6:30 pm at the Waco Police Department. Parents are required to attend as well, as stated by the Waco PD.

During the first two weeks, students will meet and train with officers in various fields within the law enforcement profession. Topics covered will range from training with SWAT officers, ROPES course, K-9 demos, team building events and more, according to Waco Police.

Upon concluding the course, a graduation ceremony will be held on June 9th at 6:30 pm.

To apply for the course visit here. Deadline to turn in the application and parent consent forms is April 18th at 5 p.m.

Completed forms can be turned in at or mailed to:

Waco Police Department

Community Outreach and Support Unit

3115 Pine Avenue