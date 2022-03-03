Waco's Salvation Army's Undefined Future | The new purposed location has caused conversation

Residents and business owners are concerned due to the current and new purposed location for the shelter.

WACO, Texas — La Salle Avenue is a heavily traveled road in Waco that is known for its iconic development. However, many businesses and residents already established in the La Salle community aren't too thrilled with Waco's newest purposed location change for Waco's Salvation Army.

The road is lined with several businesses rooted in Waco's rich history, including generational family businesses like Phipps Memorial Company.

"We've been working with the city to try and beautify La Salle Avenue and it's really just felt like a gut punch that they wanted to bring in a homeless population down here," said Aimee Phipps-Wood, a manager at Phipps Memorial.

The news definitely alarmed some of Waco's most established businesses. As the city's plan for the Salvation Army is proposed to move the majority of its services to the La Salle community.

This has angered many businesses that share the same sentiment as the Phipps Family, like Wolfe Wholesale Florist.

"This is an economic development area," said Tom Wolfe, the president of Wolfe Wholesale Florist. "Why are we moving a homeless shelter over here? Why are we moving this facility so far away from all of the other facilities that support these people?"

The Salvation Army has its eyes on a 9.9 acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. The lot is going for nearly $2 million.

"Our services have expanded, or the needs that people have have changed, salvation army needs to change and right now the facilities we have just not allow us to meet the needs that the community has," said Maj. Jim Taylor, commanding officer for the Salvation Army in McLennan County.

Right now, the Salvation Army has their community kitchen on Webster Avenue and the church/community center on S. I-35 Frontage Road. They are just a little over a mile apart from each other and about a 25 minute walk.

This new proposed location on La Salle Ave. would move the soup kitchen and community center/church. However, the thrift store would stay on W. Waco Dr.

Maj. Taylor tells 6 News they've looked at dozens of other properties but the La Salle Ave. site suits their needs best.

"We feel like its the place that gives us the best opportunity to serve our cliental, to serve the community of Waco and for them to be able to access us in a more convenient manner," he added.

Maj. Taylor says the biggest piece of property for the shelter and most important, is the expansion of three family living spaces to 16.

"The Salvation Army wants to work with the neighbors and wants to be a good neighbor," he said. "We think we bring value to the community."

Wolfe worries the downtown problems of the homeless will become his and the rest of the established La Salle community members.

"It certainly doesn't have a place on La Salle," he said. "I mean, moving it from downtown to La Salle is like sweeping a mess under a rug that the mess is still there and will still have to be addressed at a future date."

Phipps-Wood also shares the same sentiments, as she says she is worried about the safety of her employees and customers.

"I'm nervous about our equipment being vandalized, I'm nervous about homeless setting up residents in some of our nooks and crannies of our factory," she says.

A resident of Waco asked a good question, that many will probably have in the future.

"When they're close and they can't have the homeless in the shelter. Then where are all these people going?"

26 community members of La Salle Ave. had a meeting amongst themselves Thursday night to discuss the proposed move. All attendees voted against having the Salvation Army on La Salle Ave, according to one attendee.

They are wanting to get more people informed about the La Salle Corridor committee and hopefully meet with the city council, mayor and the Salvation Army sometime next week to express concerns.

They invite anyone to the meetings.