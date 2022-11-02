Waco's Tree of Angels event is back

Their annual Tree of Angels event will take place on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.

Their annual Tree of Angels event will take place on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The community is welcome to come out with angel ornaments that will be placed on the tree to honor the victims.

Eventgoers also can identify their angel by writing their first and last names on the ornament.

For more information on the Tree of Angels event, click here.