Waco will get it's first ever pop-culture convention where people who are interested in anime, comics, gaming, art, music and a whole lot more, can come together for huge weekend of entertainment.

Local YouTube sensations RDCWorld1 have created the event as a way for truly every person from every walk-of-life, no matter what they're into, can come toegther for a weekend full of exctiement among their peers.

The event will feature many YouTube and social media influencers such as King Vader and Tutweezy, a nerf war with cash prizes, dodge ball tournament with cash prizes, and many video game tournaments, with the hugely popular Fortnite tournament featuring a prize pool of $1000.

The event times vary for each day and tocket prices start $20.

