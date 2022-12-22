Mountainview Elementary Student publishes book

Zion Estelle says he's just getting started as a published author

WACO, Texas — Most students are taking it easy on their winter break, but Waco's youngest published author, second-grader Zion Estelle, is cooking up new book ideas.

The Mountainview Elementary School student wrote his first book at the age of 6. The now published book "Snowman & Reindeer: Christmas Talk," is available to purchase and he's even been invited for local book signing appearances.

In the library at Mountainview Elementary School, Zion Estelle and his sister Zi Cura Estelle sat down to talk about the book and their big dreams.

"Any kid can write a book," said Zion Estelle. "...but I might be the first kid who ever did that."

"They said we have a famous person in our class sometimes," said Zion Estelle when asked about the reaction from his classmates.

"I think it's cool that a 6-year-old would write a book," said illustrator Zi Cura Estelle. "We were all by the computer and I said I would help with the pictures."

At the beginning of the book publishing process, their mother Jacinda Estelle was writing her own book and it sparked something.

"Like let's do it!" said Zion Estelle.

"My kids got to see the entire process to typing the words online, designing the cover of my book and when I got the copies of my book, they were like WOW!" said Jacinda Estelle.

Now, that's the reaction when Zion shows up to book signings.

"They're like what? He...he wrote this book? How old was he? Six?," their mother said.

The school library plans to start a book club so more kids can put their stories in print.

"We have so many students who have ambitions and then life gets in the way and they fizzle out of focus. But to see them see it through from the beginning of the process, it was amazing. An inspiring adventure," said Mountainview Elementary Principal Cari Detlefsen.

If you ask Zion what he wants to be when he grows up he'll tell you an author.

"I want to write a lot of books!," he said.

He also wants to be president, a pastor and an astronaut. Most of all he likes to share Bible stories through his characters and he's already working on his next book, "The Easter Bunny's Dilemma."