Walk with Pride shoe giveaway gives children free shoes ahead of new school year

The event was sponsored by the Corpus Christi Association of REALTORS.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Association of Realtors held a Walk with Pride fashion show in May which helped sponsor a shoe giveaway.



Children from across the Coastal Bend visited the Shoe Carnival on SPID on Thursday to grab new kicks.



The Realtors aim to provide new shoes to children in need through the shopping spree, which has been held since 1983.

"A couple weeks ago we had our fashion show, and it raised a bunch of money,” said The CC Association’s Director of Memberships Brianna Morales. “And so we're hoping to get about 1,000 pairs of shoes."



Another distribution is set for August in Alice.

