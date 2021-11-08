Sheriff's Office to release new details in 1980 murder case of "Walker County Jane Doe"

The press conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WALKER COUNTY, Texas — You can read the update on the case and watch the press conference here.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office said it is planning a press conference Tuesday to discuss new details behind the "Walker County Jane Doe" murder case. The case has been unsolved since 1980.

According to Sheriff Clint McRae, the press conference will be at the sheriff's office at 9:30 a.m.

On November 1, 1980, a truck driver found the body of a young woman between the ages of 14 and 18 on the shoulder of IH-45 North, about two miles from Huntsville. The female was nude and there was a pair of high heeled sandals with red straps near the body.

Authorities said the girl had been strangled to death and had been beaten severely. Several witnesses came forward shortly after her death and reported she had been seen asking for directions, however, no one knew her name or where she had come from.

According to a Facebook page, titled "Who was Walker County Jane Doe?", she has been identified. On September 25, the admin of the page informed followers that he had been contacted by a friend of the family of the girl and informed him she had been identified.