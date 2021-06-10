Walmart to hire 97 full-time associates for Temple distribution center

Hiring event to be held June 16 with starting pay at $17.75 per hour.

TEMPLE, Texas — As Texas ends extra unemployment benefits on June 26, Walmart has announced they are looking to hire 97 associates for order filler positions to support its Temple grocery distribution center.

The hiring event comes after a very strong showing by the big box store with both online and in-store sales. Walmart said they saw an annual revenue of nearly $560 billion resulted in $35 billion of growth.

“Whether customers are shopping in stores or online, they are relying on Walmart now more than ever for the necessary items they need every day,” said Tim Cooper, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our Grocery Distribution Centers are critical to helping ensure our local stores have what our customers need to feed their families, so we’re looking for the very best talent we can find to both help us meet demand and grow jobs into careers.”

Walmart said wages will begin at $17.75 per hour and can reach upward of $24.10 per hour based on position, shift and schedule.

All positions will be full-time and offer qualifying benefits, including medical, vision, and dental insurance. The company also said they will do 401(k) matching and offer paid time off.

Interested applicants are invited to attend the hiring event on June 16 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 9605 NW H K Dodgen Loop in Temple.