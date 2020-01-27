HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas —

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was issued for the arrest of Marquis Deon Henderson, 18, by the Harker Heights Police Department. This comes after a man was found with gunshot wounds on Wednesday at the Bush’s Chicken in Harker Heights.

Harker Heights police officers were called to the restaurant at 250 Commercial Dr. around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They found the victim, who was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The Harker Heights PD is asking for the public’s help in finding Henderson and asks that anyone with information call the Harker Heights Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5400.

