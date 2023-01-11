Waste Connections trash truck catches fire in Belton

Fire crews blocked off the 400 block of East 2nd Avenue in order to douse the flames and have since reopened it.

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Fire Department responded to a report of a Waste Connections trash truck on fire in the 400 block of East 2nd Avenue around noon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

According to firefighters, flames could be seen coming from the portion of the truck where the trash is stored.

Crews shut down that section of East 2nd Avenue and began fighting the fire within the truck, only for it to continue burning deep within the abyss of trash.

A wrecker had to help the fire crews open up the back tailgate of the truck around 1:45 p.m. as the hydraulic system was damaged from the fire.

Once open, firefighters were able to finish extinguishing the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

#BPDTrafficAlert: There’s a vehicle fire in front of the Belton Feed Store. 2nd is shut down between Wall and Blair. Please consider alternate routes or prepare for delays.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pVMyndNe9e — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) January 11, 2023