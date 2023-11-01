Watch: Fireball shoots across the Texas night sky on Tuesday

Dash cam footage captured the moment a fireball could be seen flying across the night sky in front of Lake Belton High School.

BELTON, Texas — The American Meteor Society (AMS) says it began receiving reports of fireball sightings across Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 6:45 p.m.

The AMS received video footage from Ring doorbells and dash cameras that show the extremely bright fireball traveling rapidly toward earth.

This dash camera video taken in front of Lake Belton High School shows just how fast and bright the fireball appeared against the dark Texas night sky.

The majority of reported sightings came from the Central Texas area. However, a solid amount of reports came out of the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

It's possible that this fireball was connected to The Quadrantids meteor shower that is said to be active until Jan. 16., but that connection is not clear yet.

To view more reports and videos of the giant fireball, visit here.