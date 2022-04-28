Officials: Watch out for hazards when you go to Belton Lake

It's getting warmer, which means more people are going to want to go on the lake. Officials are warning that there are more hazards compared to last year.

BELTON, Texas —

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) are warning folks of hazards you might encounter this summer if you go out to Belton Lake.

On Thursday, USACE said recent drought conditions have caused lake levels to decline.

"As the water level draws down, new hazards emerge," USACE said in a news release. "Boating and other recreation activities on or near the shoreline should include a renewed sense of awareness to emerging danger."

USACE said the danger could be manmade or natural that were once "far below" the surface that are now closer to the surface. For example, the sandbar in Lake Belton known as Lawson's Point is now a hazard, especially for boaters.

"The sandbar that was five feet below the surface, and easily passible, is now one foot below the surface creating an obstacle for most vessels," USACE said.

If you plan to go boating or any other recreational activities out on Belton Lake, do so in caution and "keep an eye out for newly emerged obstacles such as sandbars and tree stumps," USACE said.

If you want to view the Fort Worth District lake levels, click here.