WATCH | Harker Heights man sprayed with water hose by local man

The man who was sprayed did not want to share his identity with 6 News but wanted to bring attention to the situation. He says he was sprayed three different times.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A Central Texas man was sprayed in the face by a local man with a water hose Friday morning.

The man who was sprayed did not want to share his identity with 6 News but wanted to bring attention to the situation.

The Harker Heights man was out running an errands Friday morning when he says he was flagged down by someone on Evergreen Drive in Harker Heights.

He tells 6 News that he stopped and the man started yelling at him to slow down saying "this was his neighborhood."

The man says he doesn't believe he was speeding, but before he could say sorry or get words out he says the angry man started spraying his water hose in his face and all inside his car

"It never hurt me, it's just the fact that the way what you did and you sprayed me in my face with no regard, inside my truck with no regard, no respect for me or anything," the unidentified man said. "That's what really gets under my skin."

In disbelief and confused, the man was sprayed more than once but he says he still "kept his cool."

After he was sprayed a second time, the Harker Heights man says he knew he had to record the encounter since there was no witnesses.

He parked his car, got out and asked the man why he did what he did but got showered with the hose again.

In the video obtained by 6 News you can hear the man who was sprayed say, "Why you wet me up man?"

He followed up by saying: "You don't have any respect for me."

but two water hose showers wasn't enough.

In the video the man with the hose responds to the comments by saying "I have no respect for you, that's right."

The man with the hose also was heard saying in the video: "You're driving through my neighborhood."

The man that was sprayed told the man with the hose that he was going to call 911. He told 6 News that he did and when officers showed up and took his statement, the man had left his house and was no where to be found.

When the man who was sprayed left the scene, he was encountered by the man with the hose yet again but this time he was in his car.

"He pulls out in front of me again and he says I bet you stay off my street now," the man who was sprayed said.

He says the situation could've gone so many different ways, but wants people to learn from his situation and his response.

"We should all learn from and try to do it that way and let the system work it course and that's what I'm willing to do -- let the system work its course even though I'm beyond pissed, beyond angry, beyond hurt," the unidentified man told 6 News.