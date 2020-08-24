California battling 'historic' wildfire season amid pandemic

A red flag warning is still in effect in much of the state. California is currently battling 625 fires statewide.

CALIFORNIA, USA — As of Monday, three giant Northern California wildfires are active around the San Francisco Bay Area, which was made worse by dry, windy conditions.

However, the National Weather Service (NWS) has lifted a warning for dry lightning and gusty winds that could have fanned fires. Fire commanders are reporting more humid conditions and less wind Monday. According to the Associated Press, officials say six homeowners trying to check on their properties were surprised by fire and had to be rescued in a county south of San Francisco.

The death toll has reached seven since the fires started and the lightning-sparked fires have scorched more than 1,800 square miles across the state. According to Governor Gavin Newsom, there have been 289 lightning strikes in the last 24 hours, along with 10 new fires. CAL FIRE said Sunday night's temperatures were much more favorable, although parts of the state did experience lightning.

As of Monday, more than 14,000 firefighters are fighting 625 fires burning statewide, of which 17 are considered "major fires." Newsom called the 2020 wildfire season "historic" so far.

"We are in a different climate and we are dealing with different climate conditions," said Newsom on Monday.

If you don’t believe in climate change, come to California," said Newsom over the weekend.

California reported 111,456 tests on Monday from the previous day, with 4,946 people testing positive. The seven-day average caseload is 5,798 with a positivity rate of 6.5%. Newsom said Monday numbers are typically lower than what they actually are due to a delay over the weekend.

Five more counties were removed from California's coronavirus monitoring list, including Orange County. Newsom said business guidelines for counties that have fallen off the watch list are expected to be published sometime this week.

"[We're] encouraged by San Diego," said Newsom.

Newsom said some 2,200 California evacuees from wildfires now are in emergency shelters around the state. To enter an evacuation center, Newsom said everyone must go through a health screening.

Today, @CAL_FIRE issued protective gear to 270 #CalGuard Soldiers who are beginning hand crew training at Camp Roberts, California, to supplement state agencies currently battling #CaliforniaFires. pic.twitter.com/Sjx0CTiMuU — The California National Guard (@CalGuard) August 23, 2020