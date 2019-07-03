OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — The Oklahoma City Zoo and Cameron Park Zoo's 11-week-old mountain lion cubs finally made their public debut, and you can watch them have fun on OKC Zoo's Mountain Lion Cub Cam.

The cubs completed a 30-day quarantine at OKC Zoo's Joan Kirkpatrick Hospital, and they were moved to Oklahoma Trails where they can be seen daily in the current bobcat habitat, a press release said.

OKC Zoo

The OKC Zoo's carnivore caretakers determined the habitat was the best spot for the eager cubs to explore and play at this time, the release said.

The caretakers have "cub-proofed" the habitat, and when the siblings are bigger they'll "graduate" to the mountain lion habitat, the release said.

OKC Zoo

Cub Cam viewers will enjoy watching as the mountain lion cubs become familiar with their new environment.

The cam is live here, 24/7 and the best time to see the cubs is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting, the zoo said.

OKC Zoo

Read how the cubs made their way to OKC.

Cameron Park Zoo doesn't have a date yet for when Tawakoni will come.