Water boil notice issued for Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Nolanville and Fort Hood

BELTON, Texas — A water boil notice was issued for some Bell County cities Sunday afternoon due to the Belton Water Treatment Plant losing electrical power, according to a City of Killeen news release.

The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District #1 supplies water to Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Nolanville and Fort Hood.

This notice follows Saturday's water main break issue, which caused a loss in water pressure. Officials said Saturday's issue was nearly restored when the outage happened, however, due to pressure being lost throughout the entire system, a boil water notice was required in accordance with TCEQ regulations for at least 36 hours.

A boil water notice is usually issued to help ensure residents boil their water, whether for drinking, cooking or making ice, prior to using it in order to help kill harmful bacteria and other microbes.

Officials say people in the affected areas should make sure their water is brought to a vigorous rolling boil for at least two minutes before consumption.

Once full pressure and disinfectant levels are restored, WCID says their staff will collect bacteriological samples. The necessary e-coli test takes 24 hours to complete. The boil order will be lifted for all parts of the system with passing test results.

Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website KilleenTexas.gov, by news release and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.