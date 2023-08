The City of Temple said a water leak in the 8900 block of Old Hwy 81 is causing a water outage.

TEMPLE, Texas — A water leak is causing an outage in parts of Temple, TX, according to an announcement by the City of Temple.

The City said on Sunday, Aug. 6 that a leak had been reported in the 8900 block of Old Hwy 81. The leak is reportedly causing an outage that may leave residents with low or no water pressure.

The City said around noon that the outage is expected to last around eight hours.

