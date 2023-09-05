x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Water leak in Temple, expected to last around eight hours

The City of Temple said the leak was reported in the 1500 block of E French Avenue on Sept. 5.

More Videos

TEMPLE, Texas — Some Temple residents may be without water on Sept. 5, as a water leak has been reported.

The City of Temple shared in the early afternoon around 2 p.m. that a leak had been reported in the 1500 block of E French Avenue.

At the time of writing, the City said the outage was expected to last around eight hours from the time they made the announcement.

Residents affected by the leak may experience low to no water pressure during that time. 

No further information has been given at this time. Updates will be given as more details become available.

More from 6 News:

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out