Water leaks close splash pad at Killeen park

The city recreation dept. said the water pad had opened up July 29 after repairing a previous leak.

The Junior Service League Spray Pad at Long Branch Park in Killeen is out of service just one weekend after opening up to the public due to a water leak repair.

The Killeen Recreation Service's Department announced Monday that more repairs are needed to the splash pad. The dept. said workers found two large mainline water leaks.

The recreation dept. and water dept. said they are working together to resolve the issue. They said families will be informed as soon as repairs and testing are done to ensure the feature is properly functioning.

For those hoping to get some water time in the summer of triple-digit heat, the City of Killeen is offering a discounted rate at the Family Aquatic Center for the rest of the 2022 season.

Beginning Aug. 1, tickets cost three dollars for adults and two dollars for adults over 65 and children.