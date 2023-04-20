Temple: Water restored for certain areas experiencing outages

According to the notice, the water outage was caused by a repair.

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple has provided an update on its water outage issue, announcing that water has been restored in the affected areas on Thursday, April 20.

According to the notice, as of 8:20 a.m. residents living on East Ridge Boulevard, Turley Drive, Fox Hill Road, Duke Drive and Trail View now have running water.

This stems from a reported outage on Wednesday which stated residents in those areas would be without water for likely 12 hours while repairs were made.

