Water restrictions lifted in Waco, McLennan County as systems are at 'less critical stage'

Local officials say residents can now return to using water normally and restrictions on commercial facilities have been lifted.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Residents in McLennan County and Waco are now allowed to return to normal water usage as both the county and the city have lifted mandatory restrictions put in place due to water system damage caused by the winter storm.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and City of Waco Mayor Dillon Meek also lifted orders restricting water use at several commercial facilities Sunday evening.

The county order cited the improvement of water systems as a reason to lift the restrictions, saying the system has been "normalized." The restrictions on commercial facilities was lifted at 6 p.m.

With the supplemental order lifted in the county, cleaning/dyeing and laundry plants, commercial laundry (self-serve commercial) and car washes can begin to operate normally.

The order was initially issued Friday, Feb. 19 in response to high water usage due to water service infrastructure damage from the winter storm. The restrictions were originally set to be in place through Monday, Feb. 22.

Similarly, the City of Waco issued an amended disaster declaration allowing the previously restricted commercial facilities to continue operations at 6 p.m. Sunday. Waco also reported Sunday evening that water conservation restrictions have been lifted as the city's water system is at a "less critical stage."

"There is ample water in the system for fire protection and for typical winter-time residential and commercial use," the city said.

With the water conservation restrictions in the city lifted, residents and commercial customers can return to normal water usage immediately.

"This is a moment for celebration. When many communities across Texas had to issue community-wide boil water notices, Waco was able to keep the water flowing and avoid a community-wide boil water notice," Mayor Dillon Meek said. "This is the result of a committed city staff and the community working together. I'm so proud of Waco. This was a difficult week and we have challenges in the days ahead but I know that Wacoans will continue to support each other because that is what we are all about."

According to a release from the city, the city was able to avoid a city-wide boil water notice due to:

Strategic planning and investment in the water system over many years which created significant water production capacity

Efforts by residents and businesses during and after the winter storm to conserve water, report leaks, turn off leaking fire lines, etc.

Police and fire departments who assisted in locating leaks, turning off fire lines

Utilities employees and contractors who have repaired or are in the process of repairing more than 100 leaks across the city

“I am immensely proud of our city staff that braved unprecedented circumstances to serve our citizens and keep the water flowing," Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said. "It was a total team effort that I will remember with respect for many years to come.”