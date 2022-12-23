x
Water tower in Holland overflows, icing over nearby road

The water tower is at FM 2268 and Rosansky Road.
Credit: Stevie Dailey
HOLLAND, Texas — A water tower in Holland overflowed Friday morning, icing over FM 2268 at Rosansky Road, according to Assistant Chief Chris Evans with the Holland Volunteer Fire Department.

Evans said they were alerted to the problem by someone driving in the area. He said it was unknown what caused the tower to overflow.

As of 10 a.m. the water had stopped flowing, Evans said, but he said that could be because it was just frozen.

Evans said the road was passable but said drivers should use caution.

Stevie Dailey
