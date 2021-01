Customers in West Temple may experience outages or disruption in service while these repairs are made. Repairs are expected to be complete by 9 p.m.

TEMPLE, Texas — Crews are working to repair a water line break near Turley Drive and Duke Drive in Temple.

Customers in West Temple may experience outages or disruption in service while these repairs are made.

The scope of the affected area is unknown at this time. Repairs are expected to be complete by 9 p.m.

