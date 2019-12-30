JARRELL, Texas — Cookies, Gatorade, and energy drinks might not be the lunch of champions, but for first responders that need a quick bite at a moment's notice, it is more than welcome. Late Sunday morning, Wayfinders Church of Jarrell showed up at the local fire department with care packages. Lead Pastor Jake Isbell told 6 News it was the church's first official service project.

"I think we baked somewhere around 12 dozen cookies for the police department, EMTs, and fire department. Then we assembled throughout the week energy drinks and sodas and Gatorade." Isbell said. "The EMTs and firefighters, they spend a lot of time away from their families and it's coming up on New Year's Eve. We wanted to just say thanks."

Firefighters were happy to let the dozens of members of the congregation in as the care package was dropped off. The members were then offered a tour of the station. Kids got to sit in the fire engines, and other members of the congregation saw some of the life-saving equipment the firefighters use. Firefighter Jacob Owen said the visit was unexpected but very welcome.

"They definitely surprised us but it meant a lot to see the community come out, just to bring the kids and see the trucks," Owen said," It's always helpful. We have three shifts so it will get eaten. Everybody's going to use it."

Isbell told 6 News they would make a similar delivery to the fire department later in the week. He said Sunday's project was only the first of their Fifth-Sunday service projects that will be planned throughout the year. The next month with five Sundays will be in March.

Isbell said Wayfinders Church of Jarrell launched Sept. 8, 2019. The church is located in an unused Jerrell Independent School District building at 502 N 5th St in Jarrell and the congregation worked with the school district to make it happen.

"We helped renovate the space so it was usable for larger functions. We painted it, put some technology in there, the school put in some awesome new floors," Isbell said. "They used it for a Christmas party. It's an amazing space now."

Wayfinders Church of Jarrell has around 50 members, but Isbell said they have room for many more.

