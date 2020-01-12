Ways to give back on Giving Tuesday

As an incentive through the CARES Act, individual taxpayers who don't itemize deductions may take a charitable deduction of up to $300 for cash contributions.

WACO, Texas — Every year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday. It's a movement encouraging people worldwide to do good and give back to your community, whether that's by sharing kindness, volunteering, or donating.

Natalie Kelinske the director of communication at Waco Foundation, which aims to connect donors with nonprofits to fulfill their charitable goals, said nonprofits have taken a big hit this year because of Covid-19.

"In 2020 they're being asked to do more in a lot of cases with less funding coming in, so Giving Tuesday is a perfect opportunity for folks to think about the nonprofits that they care about, the charitable causes that mean something to them, and whatever extra you can give, this is the time to do it," Kelinske said.

As an incentive for charitable donations through the CARES Act, individual taxpayers who don't itemize deductions may take a charitable deduction of up to $300 for cash contributions made in 2020 only.

"If you've been thinking about maybe a big gift over the last couple of years, this would be a perfect opportunity because the level of need is so high," Kelinske said.

Several local organizations have been posting on social media reminding people to not forget about them on Giving Tuesday or the rest of the holiday season.

Kelinske said if you're not sure where to send your donation, try to find organizations that align closely with your charitable goals.

"Continue to support our community in the recovery of Covid-19 but also showing our non profits how much we care about them and appreciate all that they're doing," Kelinske said.

The Waco Foundation has professional advisors ready to help those who want to give a larger or more complex donation free of charge.