Bell County's WCID No. 1 returns to full treatment capacity

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Bell County, water use limitations linked to treatment plant capacity concerns have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A boil notice however still remains in effect for Belton residents and anyone who received treated drinking water from Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1. (WCID 1).
According to WCID, an update on tests linked to the precautionary boil order is expected about 4 p.m. on May 10. To lift the boil notice, the total coliform test results must be negative.
The area remains under Stage 1 drought limitations imposed by the Brazos River Authority in April, notwithstanding the lifting of the water usage restriction, according to the county. Due to lower than normal lake levels and a severe drought forecast, Stage 1 limitations seek a voluntary five percent decrease in usage.\