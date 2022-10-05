Bell County's WCID No. 1 returns to full treatment capacity

WCID said it anticipates an update around 4 p.m. on testing related to the precautionary boil order.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — According to Bell County, water use limitations linked to treatment plant capacity concerns have been lifted as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. A boil notice however still remains in effect for Belton residents and anyone who received treated drinking water from Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1. (WCID 1).

According to WCID, an update on tests linked to the precautionary boil order is expected about 4 p.m. on May 10. To lift the boil notice, the total coliform test results must be negative.