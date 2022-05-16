'We don't know the exact story' | Mexia ISD parents confused, frustrated following Monday's lockdown

Around noon, Mexia ISD placed all of its campuses on lockdown after school officials got a report about a "loud bang" heard at Mexia High School, the district said.

MEXIA, Texas — After a second lockdown in seven days, parents at Mexia ISD are demanding answers about security.

Around noon, Mexia ISD placed all of its campuses on lockdown after school officials got a report about a "loud bang" heard at Mexia High School, the district said around 5 p.m.

City Manager Eric Garretty added that officials detained a person of interest, as well as found what appeared to be bullet holes in a boy's bathroom at the school. However, he said nobody reported hearing gunshots.

He also said they found a weapon, but didn't say what that weapon was.

Prior to getting information about the day's events, parents were confused about what was going on.

"We don't know the exact story about what has happened," Mexia ISD parent Kimberly Mack told 6 News while waiting in a long line of cars to pick up her child from school.

"I hope they plan something out better for this," Phillip Bain said, sitting in his car, waiting to get his son. "I know I've been up here since 12:30 p.m. and we're still sitting here in line waiting to get my son out of high school."

This also marked the second lockdown for the district in a week.

"Two lock downs in one week," a very concerned Crystal Price said. "They need to see, they need to look into it to see what's going on."

Last week, police responded to a "potential threat" at Mexia High School, which also forced the district to enter a lockdown. After Monday's events and a weapon being found, parents are saying enough is enough.

"How do they even get a weapon in the school?" Price continued. "They need metal detectors in the school. From kindergarten all the way up."

Not only are parents frustrated about the incident, but the wait had a lot of parents questioning just how Mexia ISD would handle any incidents like this in the future.